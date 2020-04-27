Quick links

Report: Everton want £60m 'new Drogba', Leicester want Vardy replacement too

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
The Premier League is calling for Lille striker Victor Osimhen, with Carlo Ancelotti and Brendan Rodgers keen on the Ligue 1 goal-machine.

 

Lille's French midfielder Viktor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Cup football match between Gonfreville l'Orcher (ESM) and Lille (LOSC) at Ocean Stadium in Le...

Leicester City and Everton are interested in £60 million-rated Lille forward Victor Osimhen, with The Mail suggesting that the new Didier Drogba could be Premier League bound.

With explosive pace in his locker, a fearsome leap and the ability to finish in style with both feet, it is no wonder that Osimhen has been compared to a Chelsea legend in recent times (La Voix du Nord).

 

But the Nigerian international is making a name for himself in his own right across the Channel, hitting the target 18 times since moving to Lille from Charleroi in Belgium. As a result, it seems only a matter of time before Osimhen follows in the footsteps of Eden Hazard, Nicolas Pepe, Gervinho and co.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent times and The Mail have now thrust Leicester and Everton into the mix.

Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco (ASM) and Lille OSC (LOSC) at the

The Foxes have apparently identified Osimhen, who would set them back a club-record £60 million, as a possible replacement for club legend Jamie Vardy. The evergreen frontman has another 19 top-flight goals under his belt this season, though it’s fair to say that even he cannot go on forever at the age of 33.

Everton, meanwhile, potentially see Osimhen as a man capable of providing some much-needed competition for the rising star Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Oumar Niasse and the controversy-courting Moise Kean could be heading for the exit and Osimhen looks every inch a readymade Romelu Lukaku replacement at Goodison Park.

Lille's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring goal during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and AS Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 28, 2019 in Lille, France.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

