Report: Everton want £60m 'new Drogba', Leicester want Vardy replacement too

The Premier League is calling for Lille striker Victor Osimhen, with Carlo Ancelotti and Brendan Rodgers keen on the Ligue 1 goal-machine.

Leicester City and Everton are interested in £60 million-rated Lille forward Victor Osimhen, with The Mail suggesting that the new Didier Drogba could be Premier League bound.

With explosive pace in his locker, a fearsome leap and the ability to finish in style with both feet, it is no wonder that Osimhen has been compared to a Chelsea legend in recent times (La Voix du Nord).

But the Nigerian international is making a name for himself in his own right across the Channel, hitting the target 18 times since moving to Lille from Charleroi in Belgium. As a result, it seems only a matter of time before Osimhen follows in the footsteps of Eden Hazard, Nicolas Pepe, Gervinho and co.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent times and The Mail have now thrust Leicester and Everton into the mix.

The Foxes have apparently identified Osimhen, who would set them back a club-record £60 million, as a possible replacement for club legend Jamie Vardy. The evergreen frontman has another 19 top-flight goals under his belt this season, though it’s fair to say that even he cannot go on forever at the age of 33.

Everton, meanwhile, potentially see Osimhen as a man capable of providing some much-needed competition for the rising star Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Oumar Niasse and the controversy-courting Moise Kean could be heading for the exit and Osimhen looks every inch a readymade Romelu Lukaku replacement at Goodison Park.