Report: Everton eyeing three-man transfer deal which could cost £130m

Carlo Ancelotti during the his unveiling press conference at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Premier League Everton reportedly want to reunite Carlo Ancelotti with Napoli's Serie A duo Allan and Hirving Lozano - what does this mean for Moise Kean?

Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) taps hand with Napoli's Mexican forward Hirving Lozano during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Cagliari on September 25, 2019 at...

A stunning triple deal involving Everton and Napoli could cost £130 million this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport, with Moise Kean, Hirving Lozano and Allan potentially set to trade clubs in the off-season.

If Napoli fans thought they had seen the last of Carlo Ancelotti when the veteran Italian was handed his P45 in the autumn, think again.

Everton’s manager appears to be plotting an eye-catching raid of his former employers when the transfer window opens with a Mexican winger and a Brazilian central midfielder in his sights.

 

Allan has established himself as a modern-day Napoli great over five years at the Stadio San Paolo. Though the dynamic, tough-tackling enforcer who shone under Ancelotti has not enjoyed the same status under Gennaro Gattuso, who has replaced a carrot with a sharp stick and publicly lambasted Allan for his poor training performances.

Lozano, meanwhile, has endured a miserable time of it too since ex-AC Milan boss Gattuso took over. The £37 million flyer, who joined Napoli after breezing through the Eredivisie at PSV, has started just eight Serie A games all season.

Napoli trainer Carlo Ancellotti and Allan Loudeiro of Napoli during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg football match SSC Napoli v Arsenal Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in...

Everton have long been linked with a double-deal to bring both players to Goodison Park and Kean, the controversy-courting misfit who is once again hogging the headlines for the wrong reasons, could go in the other direction as part of a three-man agreement.

One that Corriere dello Sport believes could end up costing around £130 million.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Moise Kean during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on August 5, 2019 in Halewood, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

