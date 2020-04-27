Report: Everton eyeing three-man transfer deal which could cost £130m

Premier League Everton reportedly want to reunite Carlo Ancelotti with Napoli's Serie A duo Allan and Hirving Lozano - what does this mean for Moise Kean?

A stunning triple deal involving Everton and Napoli could cost £130 million this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport, with Moise Kean, Hirving Lozano and Allan potentially set to trade clubs in the off-season.

If Napoli fans thought they had seen the last of Carlo Ancelotti when the veteran Italian was handed his P45 in the autumn, think again.

Everton’s manager appears to be plotting an eye-catching raid of his former employers when the transfer window opens with a Mexican winger and a Brazilian central midfielder in his sights.

Allan has established himself as a modern-day Napoli great over five years at the Stadio San Paolo. Though the dynamic, tough-tackling enforcer who shone under Ancelotti has not enjoyed the same status under Gennaro Gattuso, who has replaced a carrot with a sharp stick and publicly lambasted Allan for his poor training performances.

Lozano, meanwhile, has endured a miserable time of it too since ex-AC Milan boss Gattuso took over. The £37 million flyer, who joined Napoli after breezing through the Eredivisie at PSV, has started just eight Serie A games all season.

Everton have long been linked with a double-deal to bring both players to Goodison Park and Kean, the controversy-courting misfit who is once again hogging the headlines for the wrong reasons, could go in the other direction as part of a three-man agreement.

One that Corriere dello Sport believes could end up costing around £130 million.