Report: Celtic set for disappointing deja vu after Scottish talent's contract decision

Olly Dawes
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Celtic could lose another talent to Bayern Munich.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic youngster Barry Hepburn looks set to leave the club in favour of a move to Bayern Munich.

It's claimed that Celtic have offered Hepburn a first professional deal at Parkhead, even with more than a year left on his youth deal with the club.

However, Hepburn has allegedly snubbed the offer, with the intention of heading overseas to join Bayern Munich this summer, leaving Celtic disappointed.

Celtic will receive minimal compensation for Hepburn due to his terms as a youth player, and it's sadly a case of deja vu for Neil Lennon's side.

Last summer, Lennon had plans to bring through youth team star Liam Morrison, with the defender training around the first team during pre-season in 2019.

Bayern fans cheer prior to the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE

However, Morrison ended up snubbing a new deal with Celtic to head over to Bayern, and history appears to be repeating itself with a move for Hepburn.

Forward Hepburn, 16, will be the latest Celtic player to join Bayern, with the Scotland Under-17 international set to try his luck under Miroslav Klose just like Morrison.

A general view inside Celtic Park is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United...

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

