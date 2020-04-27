Report: Celtic set for disappointing deja vu after Scottish talent's contract decision

Celtic could lose another talent to Bayern Munich.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic youngster Barry Hepburn looks set to leave the club in favour of a move to Bayern Munich.

It's claimed that Celtic have offered Hepburn a first professional deal at Parkhead, even with more than a year left on his youth deal with the club.

However, Hepburn has allegedly snubbed the offer, with the intention of heading overseas to join Bayern Munich this summer, leaving Celtic disappointed.

Celtic will receive minimal compensation for Hepburn due to his terms as a youth player, and it's sadly a case of deja vu for Neil Lennon's side.

Last summer, Lennon had plans to bring through youth team star Liam Morrison, with the defender training around the first team during pre-season in 2019.

However, Morrison ended up snubbing a new deal with Celtic to head over to Bayern, and history appears to be repeating itself with a move for Hepburn.

Forward Hepburn, 16, will be the latest Celtic player to join Bayern, with the Scotland Under-17 international set to try his luck under Miroslav Klose just like Morrison.