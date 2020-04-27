Report: Carlos Carvalhal in talks with Brazilian club Vasco da Gama

Ex Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss' next job could be in Brazil.

Carlos Carvalhal's next managerial adventure could take him to Brazil, reports O Jogo.

Carvalhal became a fan favourite with Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, leading the Owls to the Championship play-off final.

After a stint at Swansea City in the Premier League, he returned to his homeland in Portugal to manage Rio Ave.

Now O Jogo report Carvalhal is in talks to manage Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

His contract at Rio Ave ends at the end of this season and he is considering his next move.

Rio Ave sit as high as fifth in Portugal's Primeira Liga before the break, which would be enough to qualify for the Europa League if current placings stand.

Vasco finished 12th in the Brazilian division last season, last winning the title back in 2000.