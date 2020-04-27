Report brings exciting Everton transfer update, as several top players are lined up

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could be set for a busy summer in charge at Goodison Park.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Everton are eyeing ‘several’ top players this summer, as they look to build a team capable of challenging right at the top of the Premier League table.

The current global health crisis has led to concerns among many teams about their financial health.

However, Everton seem to have no such issues, and they are planning another exciting summer.

Farhad Moshiri has put a lot of money into Everton since taking charge, but is yet to really be rewarded.

The Toffees have struggled to climb above mid-table and break into the top six, but with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm there is a belief that they have the right manager in place now.

Everton also have a strong foundation to build upon, with the likes of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes all clearly fine talents.

Everton are now said to be aiming to bring in more quality in the coming months, with the Merseyside outfit hoping to make ‘several’ marquee additions, in a move which could see them fly up the table next year.