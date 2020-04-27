Quick links

Report: Atletico find replacement for Thomas Partey - but Arteta wants him too

Olly Dawes
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal have been linked with Mady Camara and Thomas Partey.

Mady Camara of Olympiacos FC celebrate after his team's victory during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

According to PageNews in Greece, Atletico Madrid have identified Olympiacos star Mady Camara as a replacement for Thomas Partey should they lose him.

It's claimed that Partey may look to leave this summer, and Diego Simeone and co have started looking for potential replacements in the middle of the park.

Atletico have allegedly picked out Camara as a top target, with his work rate allegedly making him 'ideal' for Simeone in that role Partey plays in the Atleti side.

 

Last week, The Guardian reported that Arsenal have made contact with Partey's representatives to discuss a move to North London, with a £43.5million release clause in his deal.

Atletico want to keep Partey and have offered him a new deal, but picking out Camara as a successor may mean that Atleti are preparing for the worst.

The interesting twist though is that Arsenal actually want Camara too, with SDNA claiming that the Gunners are expected to launch a bid for the Guinean star.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid controls the ball during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Villarreal CF at Wanda Metropolitano on February 23,...

Camara may be seen as a cheaper alternative to Partey in both cases, but Arsenal must now hope they don't miss out on both players.

The release clause in Partey's deal means other clubs could be keen, and seeing him go elsewhere and then be replaced by Camara would be a bitter pill to swallow, so the Gunners need to be ready to move for either.

