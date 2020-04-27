Report: Aston Villa ace negotiating over exit, after just 16 minutes of action

Aston Villa striker could leave this summer.

Aston Villa striker Borja Baston could make a swift exit from the club this summer.

Spanish newspaper AS report Baston is negotiating with side Real Zaragoza.

The report states Baston is 'closer than ever' to agreeing a move, providing Zaragoza clinch promotion to La Liga.

Zaragoza sit second in the Segunda Liga, in one of the automatic promotion spots, before the season was paused.

Baston was a surprise signing for Villa during the January transfer window, joining on a permanent deal from Swansea.

He has made just two substitute appearances, against Tottenham and Southampton, for a combined 16 minutes of action.

Villa signed him on a free, with Swansea keen to shift his salary off their wage bill.

He only signed a short term contract and is a free agent from June 30, unless the club extend it on an emergency basis due to the current crisis.