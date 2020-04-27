Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Aston Villa ace negotiating over exit, after just 16 minutes of action

Dan Coombs
New signing Borja Baston of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 31, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa striker could leave this summer.

New signing Borja Baston of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 31, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa striker Borja Baston could make a swift exit from the club this summer.

Spanish newspaper AS report Baston is negotiating with side Real Zaragoza.

 

The report states Baston is 'closer than ever' to agreeing a move, providing Zaragoza clinch promotion to La Liga.

Zaragoza sit second in the Segunda Liga, in one of the automatic promotion spots, before the season was paused.

Borja Baston of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Baston was a surprise signing for Villa during the January transfer window, joining on a permanent deal from Swansea.

He has made just two substitute appearances, against Tottenham and Southampton, for a combined 16 minutes of action.

Villa signed him on a free, with Swansea keen to shift his salary off their wage bill.

He only signed a short term contract and is a free agent from June 30, unless the club extend it on an emergency basis due to the current crisis.

 

Borja Baston of Aston Villa looks dejected after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch