Quick links

Arsenal

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: Arsenal attempts to bring midfielder back to North London have failed

Olly Dawes
Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Brighton and Hove Albion U18s at Aon Training Complex on November 23,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly set to miss out on Omari Forson.

Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Brighton and Hove Albion U18s at Aon Training Complex on November 23,...

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are set to secure the future of midfielder Omari Forson amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

It's claimed that United have now 'moved quickly' to give the 15-year-old professional terms, having learned that Arsenal wanted to sign him.

 

Forson only turns 16 in July, meaning he will officially turn professional then, but he looks set to snub a return to North London in order to commit his future to the Red Devils.

Forson was on the books of Tottenham Hotspur before joining Manchester United last year, and Arsenal's attempts to bring him back to the capital have fallen short.

The midfielder has also been with West Ham United in the past, but Manchester will be his home for the foreseeable future having agreed this deal.

Charlie Wellens, Ayodeji Sotona and Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18 Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Brighton and Hove Albion U18s at...

Forson has been touted for a huge future, and United seemingly agree having given him this new deal, leaving Arsenal a little disappointed in the process.

They've been revamping their youth setup in recent times, and Forson would have been a major addition for their plans, but they'll have to look elsewhere now.

Omari Forson of Manchester United U18s in action during the U18s Premier League match between Manchester United U18s and Sunderland U18s at The Academy of Light on March 06, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch