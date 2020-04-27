Report: Arsenal attempts to bring midfielder back to North London have failed

Arsenal are reportedly set to miss out on Omari Forson.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are set to secure the future of midfielder Omari Forson amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

It's claimed that United have now 'moved quickly' to give the 15-year-old professional terms, having learned that Arsenal wanted to sign him.

Forson only turns 16 in July, meaning he will officially turn professional then, but he looks set to snub a return to North London in order to commit his future to the Red Devils.

Forson was on the books of Tottenham Hotspur before joining Manchester United last year, and Arsenal's attempts to bring him back to the capital have fallen short.

The midfielder has also been with West Ham United in the past, but Manchester will be his home for the foreseeable future having agreed this deal.

Forson has been touted for a huge future, and United seemingly agree having given him this new deal, leaving Arsenal a little disappointed in the process.

They've been revamping their youth setup in recent times, and Forson would have been a major addition for their plans, but they'll have to look elsewhere now.