Report: Ancelotti's former club may swoop in to pay Everton target's £26m clause

Olly Dawes
Everton may miss out on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Lorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma and Marco Mancosu of Lecce during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Lecce at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 23 February 2020.

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer, challenging Everton for his signature.

It's claimed that sporting director Leonardo is looking to the Italian market this summer, having previously enjoyed success with Serie A additions in the past.

The latest name on Leonardo's wish list is Roma star Pellegrini, with PSG looking into the possibility of a move – and it could be a fairly simple one to pull off.

 

Pellegrini has a €30million (£26million) release clause in his deal, meaning Roma wouldn't really be able to stand in his way unless they offer him a new deal.

Leonardo is allegedly talking to Pellegrini's agent 'regularly' in the hope of securing a deal this summer, which would surely leave Everton a little worried.

Calciomercato claim that Everton are keen to bring in Pellegrini this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to bolster his midfield option whenever the transfer window can open.

Lorenzo Pellegrini of AS Roma controls the ball during the Serie A match between AS Roma and US Lecce at Stadio Olimpico on February 23, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Ancelotti is something of a Roma hero, so he'll no doubt know plenty about Pellegrini, who is a talented box-to-box midfielder with superb technical ability as well as athleticism.

Yet Ancelotti's former club PSG may now prevent Everton from striking a deal, which would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Toffees boss.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

