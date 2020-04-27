Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers title-winner proposes controversial solution for Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Former Rangers star Arthur Numan has told The Sunday Post that Celtic should not be declared champions.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Subscribe

However, Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Numan, who was on the books of Rangers from 1998 until 2003, won the league title and the Scottish League Cup thrice with the Gers and the Scottish Cup on four occasions.

 

Numan told The Sunday Post: “I know the situation in Scotland isn’t as clear-cut as in Holland. So maybe they should follow the Dutch lead, declare Celtic the No. 1 team in the country and give them entry into the Champions League.

“But, as is the case in Holland, don’t call them champions. That would mean Celtic would not have won nine-in-a-row. They’d have to start again next season to claim that championship.

“I think maybe this is the right way. That kind of scenario would anger and frustrate Celtic players and supporters, and I totally get that. I’d feel the same way if Celtic was my team.”

Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Controversial solution

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, with the leagues below them already called.

If the season is called like the Eredivisie with no champions, then it is going to be hugely controversial.

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and the Hoops are aiming to make it 10 in a row after this campaign.

If the Glasgow giants are not awarded the title this season if the campaign is called, then it is going to be hugely controversial.

27 May 2000: Arthur Numan lifts the Scottish Cup. After the Scottish FA Cup Final 2000 against Aberdeen at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers won 4-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Jamie...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch