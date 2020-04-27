Rangers title-winner proposes controversial solution for Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Rangers star Arthur Numan has told The Sunday Post that Celtic should not be declared champions.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Subscribe

However, Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Numan, who was on the books of Rangers from 1998 until 2003, won the league title and the Scottish League Cup thrice with the Gers and the Scottish Cup on four occasions.

Numan told The Sunday Post: “I know the situation in Scotland isn’t as clear-cut as in Holland. So maybe they should follow the Dutch lead, declare Celtic the No. 1 team in the country and give them entry into the Champions League.

“But, as is the case in Holland, don’t call them champions. That would mean Celtic would not have won nine-in-a-row. They’d have to start again next season to claim that championship.

“I think maybe this is the right way. That kind of scenario would anger and frustrate Celtic players and supporters, and I totally get that. I’d feel the same way if Celtic was my team.”

Controversial solution

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, with the leagues below them already called.

If the season is called like the Eredivisie with no champions, then it is going to be hugely controversial.

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, and the Hoops are aiming to make it 10 in a row after this campaign.

If the Glasgow giants are not awarded the title this season if the campaign is called, then it is going to be hugely controversial.