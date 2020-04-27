‘Quite impressive’: Coach discloses Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to teenager’s training

Harvey Elliott joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has shared how manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Harvey Elliott in training, as quoted on the club’s official website.

Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fulham at the end of the season.

Lijnders has also stated that Liverpool star James Milner rates the 17-year-old winger highly.

The Liverpool assistant manager told Elliott, as quoted on Liverpool’s official website: “You speak about your first session. I remember coming back into Melwood and me and Jurgen were sitting and both said, ‘OK… that’s quite impressive for a 16-year-old!’

“Normally when we do the counter-press rondo we did that day, you see straight away if a player can handle the speed and decision-making because it’s such a short space you play our game in.”

Lijnders added: “He (James Milner) talks really highly of you.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Elliott has played one minute in the Premier League, thrice in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup for Liverpool so far this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Bright future

Elliott is a very talented and promising young winger who has a bright future ahead of him.

Given the attacking unit of the Reds at the moment, it is going to be hard for the winger to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he is only 17 years of age and is still developing and progressing as a footballer.