‘Quite impressive’: Coach discloses Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to teenager’s training

Jurgen Klopp (R), manager of Liverpool and First-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders (L) look on during the warm-up prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...
Harvey Elliott joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Jurgen Klopp (R), manager of Liverpool and First-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders (L) look on during the warm-up prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has shared how manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed with Harvey Elliott in training, as quoted on the club’s official website.

Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fulham at the end of the season.

Lijnders has also stated that Liverpool star James Milner rates the 17-year-old winger highly.

 

The Liverpool assistant manager told Elliott, as quoted on Liverpool’s official website: “You speak about your first session. I remember coming back into Melwood and me and Jurgen were sitting and both said, ‘OK… that’s quite impressive for a 16-year-old!’

“Normally when we do the counter-press rondo we did that day, you see straight away if a player can handle the speed and decision-making because it’s such a short space you play our game in.”

Lijnders added: “He (James Milner) talks really highly of you.”

Fulham's Harvey Elliott

Stats

According to WhoScored, Elliott has played one minute in the Premier League, thrice in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup for Liverpool so far this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Bright future

Elliott is a very talented and promising young winger who has a bright future ahead of him.

Given the attacking unit of the Reds at the moment, it is going to be hard for the winger to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he is only 17 years of age and is still developing and progressing as a footballer.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

