Premier League ace responds when asked about snubbing Celtic move last year

Celtic wanted to sign Scott McTominay in January 2019.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying that he has never really wanted to go out on loan having been asked about the time Celtic wanted him.

McTominay broke through with United under Jose Mourinho, and was given first-team football by the then-United boss despite not having a big billing before that.

Subscribe

Come January 2019 though, Mourinho had been sacked as United boss, and the MEN's report notes that Celtic and West Bromwich Albion wanted to take him on loan.

McTominay had played just one minute in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first seven league games as United boss, so a move out on loan seemed possible.

Yet when Marouane Fellaini was let go, McTominay started to earn more playing time again, and he decided to snub Celtic and the Baggies.

Now, McTominay has been asked about that decision, admitting that a loan move was on the table, but whilst other young players have been away from the club and played, he wasn't interested in doing that.

The 23-year-old instead wanted to prove himself at United first, and he would then leave if he failed, but he is now a fixture of the United first-team picture.

“About a year and half ago there was a time where it might have been a possibility,” said McTominay .”And then somebody leaves or something like that, and then your opportunity comes and you have to take it. You hear loads of stories about boys going on loan and different things like that, and I always had it in my head that I don’t want that. I want to be showing myself here first, and if it doesn't work here then you go somewhere else,” he added.

Celtic seemingly won't be landing the Scotland international any time soon, and the midfielder doesn't appear to regret turning them down over a year ago.