Photo: Never-seen-before Arsenal loanee spotted arriving at Colney

The Arsenal right-back was pictured arriving at London Colney today.

What a rotten few months it's been for Arsenal loanee Cedric Soares.

The Southampton right-back joined the Gunners on a half-season loan in January.

Injury meant that the Portugal international wasn't available for selection in the first two months of his loan in North London.

And when the Arsenal man finally got fit, the Premier League season was suspended due to the global health emergency.

The Emirates Stadium club haven't had a game since March 7 - a 2-0 home win over West Ham United - but many players turned up at London Colney this morning as some semblance of normality returned.

Strict social distancing measures were implemented at Arsenal's training ground to reduce the chance of players becoming infected, such as only being allowed to use their own footballs and training on different pitches.

Soares was among those photographed on his way into the club's training base.

It remains to be seen if Soares - whose Saints deal expires this summer - ever gets the chance to make his debut for Arsenal.

Obviously his loan agreement expires in June, at which point there may not even be a return of Premier League football.

Even if the loan is extended, Hector Bellerin, Arsenal's first-choice option at right-back, will be fit and the best Soares can hope for is to be a squad player, really.