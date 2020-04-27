Quick links

Photo: Never-seen-before Arsenal loanee spotted arriving at Colney

Cedric Soares controls the ball during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.
The Arsenal right-back was pictured arriving at London Colney today.

Arsenal unveil new signing Cedric Soares at London Colney on January 30, 2020 in St Albans, England.

What a rotten few months it's been for Arsenal loanee Cedric Soares.

The Southampton right-back joined the Gunners on a half-season loan in January.

Injury meant that the Portugal international wasn't available for selection in the first two months of his loan in North London.

And when the Arsenal man finally got fit, the Premier League season was suspended due to the global health emergency.

 

The Emirates Stadium club haven't had a game since March 7 - a 2-0 home win over West Ham United - but many players turned up at London Colney this morning as some semblance of normality returned.

Strict social distancing measures were implemented at Arsenal's training ground to reduce the chance of players becoming infected, such as only being allowed to use their own footballs and training on different pitches.

Soares was among those photographed on his way into the club's training base.

It remains to be seen if Soares - whose Saints deal expires this summer - ever gets the chance to make his debut for Arsenal.

Obviously his loan agreement expires in June, at which point there may not even be a return of Premier League football.

Even if the loan is extended, Hector Bellerin, Arsenal's first-choice option at right-back, will be fit and the best Soares can hope for is to be a squad player, really.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

