Liverpool

Phil Thompson says £53k-a-week star wants to join Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany
Liverpool are heavily linked with a move for the German attacker.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Phil Thompson has told Sky Sports he believes that Timo Werner wants to join Liverpool.

The Leipzig hitman has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

In fact, the speculation has been blowing hot and cold for a couple of years now and Sky Sports reported that the German was interested in a move to Liverpool.

But the same publication reported days later that the Reds - who signed Takumi Minamino in January - wouldn't be making a move for Werner, who earns £53,000 per week with the Bundesliga club.

 

However, club legend Thompson believes that he'd be a fine addition and claims that the player himself desires a switch to Merseyside.

He said: "Some people will say 'Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?'. I think he would and I think he does.

"With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need."

It does seem illogical for Liverpool to spend upwards of £50 million on a player they might not need.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are potentially the best attacking trio in European football and unless one of them goes, Werner probably isn't a necessary addition.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

