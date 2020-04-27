Phil Thompson says £53k-a-week star wants to join Liverpool

Liverpool are heavily linked with a move for the German attacker.

Phil Thompson has told Sky Sports he believes that Timo Werner wants to join Liverpool.

The Leipzig hitman has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield in recent months.

In fact, the speculation has been blowing hot and cold for a couple of years now and Sky Sports reported that the German was interested in a move to Liverpool.

But the same publication reported days later that the Reds - who signed Takumi Minamino in January - wouldn't be making a move for Werner, who earns £53,000 per week with the Bundesliga club.

However, club legend Thompson believes that he'd be a fine addition and claims that the player himself desires a switch to Merseyside.

He said: "Some people will say 'Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?'. I think he would and I think he does.

"With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need."

It does seem illogical for Liverpool to spend upwards of £50 million on a player they might not need.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are potentially the best attacking trio in European football and unless one of them goes, Werner probably isn't a necessary addition.