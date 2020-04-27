‘Part of the discussions’: Blow for Andrea Radrizzani in his Leeds United transfer plan

Ben White is on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion at the moment.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that Ben White is in his plans for next season.

This will come as a blow for Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, who recently suggested on Twitter that he plans to make the permanent signing of White this summer.

Great job Daniel! You are welcome to join the club and help victor orta after your school :-) We will top up your offer for Ben and go back to Mr Barber #mot — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) April 18, 2020

The 22-year-old central defender joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Brighton in the summer of 2019.

The youngster has established himself as an important player in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and he has also operated as a midfielder on occasions this season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Potter told The Yorkshire Evening Post when asked if White is part of his plans next season: "Absolutely, he’s been part of the discussions. We’re aware of how well he’s done and we're aware of his qualities.

“As I’ve said before, we would have signed him if we were still at our previous club so we are aware of the journey he’s been on and it’s been a fantastic journey in terms of his loan experiences.

“He’s had a wonderful time at Leeds and at the same time we are aware of where his future may be. He's still got the season to finish with Leeds, he's still got a job to complete that loan spell and then we see from there."

Blow for Leeds United

If the season resumes and Brighton stave off relegation to the Championship, then it would make sense for the Seagulls to keep hold of White.

True, Leeds could make a tempting offer, but White is only 22 years of age, and his value could go up should he succeed in the Premier League in the next two seasons, and Brighton could then sell him for a huge transfer fee.