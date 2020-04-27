Where is Normal People filmed? Explore Ireland in BBC One's new drama

Normal People has arrived on the BBC but where was the series filmed?

There can often be a degree of tension when a popular or successful book is adapted into a film or TV series.

Will the story work when told on-screen rather than on the page? Will the cast meet readers' expectations?

There is a myriad of potential issues with an adaptation but Normal People, the BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's award-winning novel of the same name, seems to have shrugged off any of those worries and has smashed the series out of the park.

After debuting on BBC iPlayer, the series is now making its TV debut on BBC One but where is the show set and by extension, what filming locations were used?

Normal People on the BBC

Normal People arrived on BBC iPlayer on April 26th and is also making its first appearance on BBC One on April 27th.

The series follows two teenagers, Connell and Marianne, and delves into their friendship and relationship as they grow closer and further apart over the span of secondary school and university.

Where is Normal People set?

Normal People takes place, at first, in a secondary school in County Sligo in the Republic of Ireland before making the transition to Trinity College Dublin as the story progresses.

Connell and Marianne first meet at secondary school and Marianne manages to persuade Connell to join her at university where their relationship is put under even greater strain.

Where was Normal People filmed?

Impressively, the BBC adaptation stays true to its source material.

Normal People was filmed in both Sligo and Dublin.

Filming took place in May 2019 in the Republic of Ireland while some scenes were also filmed in Sweden and Italy.

For the scenes at Trinity College Dublin, the actual location was used as were genuine students at the university.

There is a lot that can be said for having authentic filming locations and it's refreshing to see that Normal People has gone that extra mile.

Normal People, featuring Aislin McGuckin as Denise, begins at 9pm on BBC One and continues to air weekly at the same time. Alternatively, fans can watch the entire 12-episode series on BBC iPlayer right now.