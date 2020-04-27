Normal People: Who is Aislin McGuckin? Meet the Outlander veteran in the BBC's newest drama

Normal People has finally arrived on BBC One and features a face Outlander fans will instantly recognise.

There can often be a degree of tension when a popular or successful book is adapted into a film or TV series.

Will the story work when told on-screen rather than on the page? Will the cast meet readers' expectations?

There is a myriad of potential issues with an adaptation but Normal People, the BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's award-winning novel of the same name, seems to have shrugged off any of those worries and has smashed the series out of the park.

After debuting on BBC iPlayer, the series is now making its TV debut on BBC One, bringing its cast of actors into the limelight including Aislin McGuckin who takes on a key role in the series.

ALSO ON TV: Van Der Valk's 2020 theme tune has not gone down well

Normal People on the BBC

Normal People arrived on BBC iPlayer on April 26th and is also making its first appearance on BBC One on April 27th.

The series follows two teenagers, Connell and Marianne, and delves into their friendship and relationship as they grow closer and further apart over the span of secondary school and university.

Meanwhile, Marianne's affluent and well-off mother, Denise, also employs Connell's mother, Lorraine, as a cleaner thus causing further tension between the two teens.

Introducing Aislin McGuckin as Denise

Taking on the role of Marianne's mother in Normal People is Aislin McGuckin.

The Northern Irish actress, who was born in 1974, has been working in the acting industry since a last-minute change of plan saw her move to London to study drama at the Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance.

Aislin McGuckin: Films and TV

Aislin made her acting debut in 1995 when she appeared in the BBC medical drama, Casualty.

Since then, the actress has gone on to appear in 20 acting roles, the most prominent coming in the likes of Heartbeat, Holby City and Outlander where she played Letitia McKenzie, the latter being her most recognisable role to date.

Normal People, featuring Aislin McGuckin as Denise, begins at 9pm on BBC One and continues to air weekly at the same time. Alternatively, fans can watch the entire 12-episode series on BBC iPlayer right now.