'No need to go anywhere': £50m Arteta target suggests he won't be joining Arsenal

John Verrall
Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Arsenal were said to be interested in snapping up Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Arteta.

Wilfried Ndidi has batted away suggestions that he could join Arsenal this summer.

The Daily Mirror claim that Arsenal were interested in making a £50 million move for the Leicester City midfielder this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be on the hunt for a new defensive shield to add to their midfield ranks and Ndidi is said to have emerged as a potential target.

However, Ndidi insists that he is happy at Leicester and does not see himself moving.

 

“I still have a contract at Leicester," he said to the Daily Mirror

"I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.

“We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”

Ndidi could have been the perfect addition to Arsenal’s squad, as he would have offered them exactly what they have been looking for.

The 23-year-old is a commanding presence in Leicester’s midfield, with his disciplined performances always impressive.

Arsenal may have to look at other options now, after Ndidi’s quotes, and it seems that they already have a plan in place.

The Guardian claim that Arsenal are very keen on Thomas Partey, with the Atletico Madrid man among Arteta’s top targets for the coming months.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

