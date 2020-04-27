Newcastle United reportedly want player Sunderland sold for a £3m loss

Newcastle United have been linked with former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini.

According to Tutto Hellas Verona, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in signing former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini.

Borini is out of contract at Italian club Verona at the end of June, and Newcastle, Villa and Crystal Palace are reported to be interested in securing the services of the former Liverpool forward on a free transfer.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Former Sunderland connection

It is quite interesting that Newcastle have been linked with Borini despite the Italy international’s connection with their bitter rivals Sunderland.

The 29-year-old spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at the Black Cats from Liverpool before moving to the Stadium of Light on a permanent contract in 2015 for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £8 million.

The former Chelsea man switched to AC Milan on a loan deal in 2017 before making it permanent in 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £5.3 million.

Stats

According to WhoScored, since Borini moved to Verona in January 2020, he has scored two goals in six Serie A games.