Newcastle player is just as good as £80m star, claims teammate

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has had an excellent first season on Tyneside to date.

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has said on Instagram that his teammate, Allan Saint-Maximin, is so difficult to defend against.

Saint-Maximin has impressed in his debut season at St. James’ Park, with the French winger catching the eye.

Saint-Maximin’s ability to run at defenders combined with his pace and skill make him a nightmare to mark.

And Yedlin thinks that Saint-Maximin is every bit as good as Wilfried Zaha, who has been valued at £80 million recently (Daily Mail).

"He is up there with defending Zaha, for me, honestly,” Yedlin said.

"He is another one who is just completely unpredictable. He is so powerful and he tries things that you wouldn't expect anyone ever to try.

"He is going to be a crazy talent. He is still 23-years-old and he is going to be a big problem in the future.”

Saint-Maximin has hit three goals and four assists in his 21 appearances for Newcastle this term.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Steve Bruce’s side though, as his ability to drive Newcastle forward has been crucial to them.

The Magpies have set up fairly defensively this season, so much of their attacking threat comes through Saint-Maximin.

The former Nice man does need to work on his end product, but he looks one of the most exciting players that Newcastle have had on their books for years.

And with Newcastle set to bring in more attacking talent this summer, Saint-Maximin could really benefit from that next season.