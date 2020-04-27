Quick links

Newcastle player is just as good as £80m star, claims teammate

DeAndre Yedlin of Newcastle United (22) arrives for the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has had an excellent first season on Tyneside to date.

Newcastle player DeAndre Yedlin reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on April 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has said on Instagram that his teammate, Allan Saint-Maximin, is so difficult to defend against.

Saint-Maximin has impressed in his debut season at St. James’ Park, with the French winger catching the eye.

Saint-Maximin’s ability to run at defenders combined with his pace and skill make him a nightmare to mark.

And Yedlin thinks that Saint-Maximin is every bit as good as Wilfried Zaha, who has been valued at £80 million recently (Daily Mail).

 

"He is up there with defending Zaha, for me, honestly,” Yedlin said.

"He is another one who is just completely unpredictable. He is so powerful and he tries things that you wouldn't expect anyone ever to try.

"He is going to be a crazy talent. He is still 23-years-old and he is going to be a big problem in the future.”

Saint-Maximin has hit three goals and four assists in his 21 appearances for Newcastle this term.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in...

The Frenchman has been a key player for Steve Bruce’s side though, as his ability to drive Newcastle forward has been crucial to them.

The Magpies have set up fairly defensively this season, so much of their attacking threat comes through Saint-Maximin.

The former Nice man does need to work on his end product, but he looks one of the most exciting players that Newcastle have had on their books for years.

And with Newcastle set to bring in more attacking talent this summer, Saint-Maximin could really benefit from that next season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

