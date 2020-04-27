Quick links

'Nearly spat my coffee out': Some Newcastle fans stunned by latest transfer update

19th May 2019, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy; Serie A football, Napoli versus Inter Milan; Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in doing a deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli's French defender Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in...

Newcastle United fans are excited over reports that Kalidou Koulibaly could be a target for them in the summer.

Foot Mercato claim that Newcastle are already in contact with Napoli over potentially doing a deal for the centre-back.

And while there is some scepticism over the likelihood if a deal, Newcastle supporters can’t help but be excited by the claims that they want the 28-year-old.

It has been a long time since Newcastle have been linked with elite level talent, and Koulibaly certainly fits that description.

Koulibaly is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and he would immediately improve the quality of Newcastle’s defence if he was to arrive.

 

The Magpies would surely have to break their transfer record if they were to snap up Koulibaly, with Napoli previously said to be wanting £90 million for him (The Times).

Newcastle are in 13th place in the Premier League table currently, but there is an expectation that they could challenge near the top of the league once the takeover goes through, and Koulibaly’s arrival really would highlight their ambition.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

