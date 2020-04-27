'Nearly spat my coffee out': Some Newcastle fans stunned by latest transfer update

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in doing a deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Newcastle United fans are excited over reports that Kalidou Koulibaly could be a target for them in the summer.

Foot Mercato claim that Newcastle are already in contact with Napoli over potentially doing a deal for the centre-back.

And while there is some scepticism over the likelihood if a deal, Newcastle supporters can’t help but be excited by the claims that they want the 28-year-old.

I definitely prefer these stories over the ones about us going for Championship players. — Barry Blakely (@BarryBlakely) April 26, 2020

Now that would be business — Liam Blackburn (@lblackburn_18) April 26, 2020

I could get used to tweets like this. — NICKY (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) April 26, 2020

@lp_Nixon there’s the centre half signing I wanted, imagine these 3 and Benitez back — Rob Danson (@danson_rob) April 26, 2020

nearly spat my coffee out then,Mike Ashley is the owner remember until something official comes out let’s calm down — Darrell Watson (@DarrellWatson8) April 26, 2020

If only this is true — Barry Smith (@barriesmith0510) April 26, 2020

Koulibaly's unreal what a signin that would be — Jaxx (@jaxxnufc) April 26, 2020

It has been a long time since Newcastle have been linked with elite level talent, and Koulibaly certainly fits that description.

Koulibaly is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and he would immediately improve the quality of Newcastle’s defence if he was to arrive.

The Magpies would surely have to break their transfer record if they were to snap up Koulibaly, with Napoli previously said to be wanting £90 million for him (The Times).

Newcastle are in 13th place in the Premier League table currently, but there is an expectation that they could challenge near the top of the league once the takeover goes through, and Koulibaly’s arrival really would highlight their ambition.