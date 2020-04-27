Quick links

'Massive potential', 'Strange player': Some Liverpool fans react to Klopp wanting £70m attacker

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool have been linked with Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring goal 2-0 during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new attacker this summer, and they have already been linked with a whole host of names.

Milot Rashica, Timo Werner and even Kylian Mbappe are three of the names suggested, and another was added to the list over the weekend.

Lazio-based website Cittaceleste reported on Friday that Liverpool want to sign Lazio star Joaquin Correa, and are willing to put together an intriguing package.

 

Correa's release clause stands at €80million (£70million), but Liverpool are prepared to pay €60million (£52million) and waive their 30% sell-on clause for Luis Alberto.

Liverpool sold Alberto to Lazio in 2016, and with the Spaniard becoming a star in Italy, Lazio could sell for big money – and Liverpool rescinding their 30% clause would be appealing to the Serie A side.

As for Correa, the 25-year-old has impressed with eight goals and four assists this season, and his versatility to play either on the left flank, behind a striker or as a false nine should be appealing to Jurgen Klopp.

Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrates winning after the Serie A match between SS Lazio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on February 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Lazio pounced to buy him from Sevilla in 2018, and he has really started to fulfil his potential in Italy, sparking these Liverpool rumours.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with some believing that Correa is a 'strange player' and possesses 'awful' finishing ability, adding that they would rather have Timo Werner.

Others think Correa has 'massive potential' and is really underrated, even comparing him to Philippe Coutinho having impressed against Liverpool for Sevilla in the past.

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

