'Massive potential', 'Strange player': Some Liverpool fans react to Klopp wanting £70m attacker

Liverpool have been linked with Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new attacker this summer, and they have already been linked with a whole host of names.

Milot Rashica, Timo Werner and even Kylian Mbappe are three of the names suggested, and another was added to the list over the weekend.

Lazio-based website Cittaceleste reported on Friday that Liverpool want to sign Lazio star Joaquin Correa, and are willing to put together an intriguing package.

Correa's release clause stands at €80million (£70million), but Liverpool are prepared to pay €60million (£52million) and waive their 30% sell-on clause for Luis Alberto.

Liverpool sold Alberto to Lazio in 2016, and with the Spaniard becoming a star in Italy, Lazio could sell for big money – and Liverpool rescinding their 30% clause would be appealing to the Serie A side.

As for Correa, the 25-year-old has impressed with eight goals and four assists this season, and his versatility to play either on the left flank, behind a striker or as a false nine should be appealing to Jurgen Klopp.

Lazio pounced to buy him from Sevilla in 2018, and he has really started to fulfil his potential in Italy, sparking these Liverpool rumours.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with some believing that Correa is a 'strange player' and possesses 'awful' finishing ability, adding that they would rather have Timo Werner.

Others think Correa has 'massive potential' and is really underrated, even comparing him to Philippe Coutinho having impressed against Liverpool for Sevilla in the past.

Goodbye Timo Werner — Fraudulent No.7 (@uonevenno) April 25, 2020

I believe Werner would be our better option. — Cal (@calpro_03) April 26, 2020

Binning Werner & going for this guy makes so much sense in FSG's pov ofcourse https://t.co/qmNhYrfvqg — Nostalgia Merchant (@Fragile_Fekir) April 25, 2020

I’d be thrilled with this. He has absolutely massive potential total under a CIA h like Klopp — Sam (@SamuelAdams89) April 25, 2020

I've been begging 4 Klopp to look at this guy since the day we played Sevilla at Anfield in 2017.



Massively underrated player — Ochubili Chijioke (@Bruce_Wayne_05) April 25, 2020

I like him he is a good player — Amir (@Amir93380242) April 25, 2020

This guy's a good player. Has a bit of a edge too, which is never a bad thing. — Gormaghast (@JonnyHIrons) April 25, 2020

Probably another nothing link, but when we played Sevilla in 17/18 I thought he'd be a good Coutinho replacement https://t.co/IM3lDYq8I4 — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) April 25, 2020

Correa is a strange player. He was so frustrating at #Sevilla. Plenty of talent & technical ability, but frequently took too many touches & turning the ball over.



Clearly he's found himself at Lazio.#LFC https://t.co/cpc0CUGhFg — K.T. Stockwell (@TheFootballing) April 25, 2020

If we are to sign Correa. Let’s hope he’s better than his YouTube highlights. His finishing is awful #LFC #YNWA — Trent66 (@Trent6611) April 25, 2020

Wow correa is quality player! — triss (@tirednessssssss) April 25, 2020