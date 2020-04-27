Never Have I Ever: Who is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan? Explore Netflix star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Netflix has always been good at providing up and coming actors a chance to shine and that can certainly be said for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, many of us are having to spend much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, Netflix is proving to be a real saviour for many as the streaming service has continued to release films and TV, adding to its ever-growing content catalogue.

Not only that but the type of content on offer is hugely diverse with teen rom-coms, epic action movies and adorable animation all catering to varying audience members.

The latest Netflix release is the series Never Have I Ever, a teen rom-com which stars rookie actress, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

But what exactly do we know about this new acting talent on the block?

Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Never Have I Ever arrived on Netflix on April 27th, 2020.

The ten-episode series, which is partly inspired by the life of writer Mindy Kaling, tells the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a typically uncool and nerdy teen who is aiming to climb the school social ladder and has just started to discover the opposite sex.

Introducing Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Taking on the role of Devi in the series is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The 18-year-old Tamil Canadian was born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario and is of Sri Lankan descent.

It is understood that Maitreyi was born on December 28th, 2001 and, according to the Huffington Post, has only recently taken her first steps onto the acting path with a host of school production performances coming in her final few years of high school.

Aside from acting, Maitreyi is a self-professed Disney fan and in an interview with Now, revealed that she originally wanted to work in animation.

On social media, Maitreyi is active on both Twitter and Instagram with a combined following of 30,000 fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan) on Apr 15, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: Films and TV

Unbelievably, Netflix's Never Have I Ever is Maitreyi's first-ever professional acting role.

In order to win the part, Maitreyi had to face an open audition and won the place ahead of 15,000 other applicants after being selected by the show's co-creator, Mindy Kaling.

Despite this being Maitreyi's first and only acting role to date, after a standout performance, we're sure it won't be the last time we see the actress take to the screen.

Never Have I Ever is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 27th, 2020.