Who is Lee Rodriguez? Never Have I Ever star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Never Have I Ever has arrived on Netflix, so let's get to know Lee Rodriguez.

Towards the tail-end of the 2010s, we saw some pretty great teen comedies surface.

Notable highlights include the likes of Booksmart, To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Love, Simon. It's great to see filmmakers take such a warm-hearted and fresh approach to the coming-of-age tale, and fortunately, we're seeing more efforts do just that.

Now, audiences are invited to tuck into Never Have I Ever over on Netflix.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this 10-episode series centres on Devi Vishwakumar (played Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who just wants to have the normal teen experience.

Through her character and her friends, the show explores a number of prevalent themes, from family to sexuality. The cast is terrific, but let's highlight Lee Rodriguez for a moment...

Lee Rodriguez stars in Never Have I Ever

The character of Fabiola is played by the wonderful Lee Rodriguez.

According to IMDb, Never Have I Ever has given her the opportunity to take on her first major role. Beforehand, she played Naomi in an episode of Grownish back in 2018 and Bea in a few episodes of Class of Lies the same year.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, she opened up about Fabiola's experiences coming to terms with her sexuality and approaching opening up to parents: “It’s a very important story to tell to young people, especially some people who are going through that and don't necessarily know how."

She added: “[I hoped] just to let them know that they're not alone and maybe hopefully give them the courage to be able to do that for themselves. To question their own sexuality and maybe be open about it and not be ashamed of it."

When talking about representation, she also weighed in: "It matters to be able to see yourself on screen. That's so important for young girls growing up to be able to see themselves and say, ‘Hey, I can do that too.’”

It's also worth noting that she's a keen musician and hoping to unveil some music soon!

Follow Lee Rodriguez on Instagram

If you're a fan of Lee's work in Never Have I Ever and fancy keeping up to date with potential forthcoming projects and so forth, it's worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @leerodriguezz; she currently has just under 4,500 followers.

There are a number of Never Have I Ever-related posts, as well as a range of stylish snaps to check out, including some with her co-stars.

As for her age, she's 20!

She posted back in November 2019 celebrating her twentieth with a snap captioned: "Been around the sun 20 times."

