Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United supporters

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates scoring the opening goal
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United star says he is missing football.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United

Leeds United supporters are not the only ones desperately awaiting the return of the football season. The players are too.

Star man Kalvin Phillips is feeling his absence, and sent a message expressing his frustration.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Fair to say it’s been a long few weeks! Can’t wait to get back at it. Missing the boys

A post shared by Kalvin Phillips (@kalvinphillips) on

Leeds' players are currently in isolation and have not been able to train together.

There is no set date for the resumption of the Championship season, with June seen as the earliest restart date.

This could mean players are permitted to begin training together from May, although there has not yet been any announcement on this.

Leeds were in fine form prior to the season being halted, and Phillips in particular was key to this.

The Whites are seven points clear of third place, with nine games remaining.

Their advantage is so pronounced, that it has been widely viewed as unfair if they are not promoted, in the event no more matches can be played.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch