Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United supporters

Leeds United star says he is missing football.

Leeds United supporters are not the only ones desperately awaiting the return of the football season. The players are too.

Star man Kalvin Phillips is feeling his absence, and sent a message expressing his frustration.

Leeds' players are currently in isolation and have not been able to train together.

There is no set date for the resumption of the Championship season, with June seen as the earliest restart date.

This could mean players are permitted to begin training together from May, although there has not yet been any announcement on this.

Leeds were in fine form prior to the season being halted, and Phillips in particular was key to this.

The Whites are seven points clear of third place, with nine games remaining.

Their advantage is so pronounced, that it has been widely viewed as unfair if they are not promoted, in the event no more matches can be played.