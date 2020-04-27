'Just go to Liverpool': Arsenal fans don't want £120k-a-week star to join

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for the Brazilian.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two clubs reportedly in the running to sign Willian when the transfer window opens.

Spanish outlet Sport has reported that Jurgen Klopp is in talks with signing the Chelsea winger, whose contract in West London expires this summer.

The Liverpool Echo rubbished that report and according to another one, Arsenal are winning the race to sign the 31-year-old.

According to ESPN, the Gunners are heading the queue of clubs.

Willian turns 32 in August and suffice to say that quite a few fans of the North London club aren't pleased with the idea of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Who needs him more?

Well, Liverpool only signed Takumi Minamino in January and Klopp wouldn't throw in the towel with him despite a difficult first few months on Merseyside.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as left-wing options, two of the most exciting teenagers in the Premier League.

Truth be told, neither club are in dire need of getting Willian - who earns £120,000 per week at the moment - and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he ends up somewhere else.