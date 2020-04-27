Quick links

Liverpool

Arsenal

'Just go to Liverpool': Arsenal fans don't want £120k-a-week star to join

Shane Callaghan
Willian of Chelsea (L) and Kortney Hause of Wolves (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for the Brazilian.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two clubs reportedly in the running to sign Willian when the transfer window opens.

Spanish outlet Sport has reported that Jurgen Klopp is in talks with signing the Chelsea winger, whose contract in West London expires this summer.

The Liverpool Echo rubbished that report and according to another one, Arsenal are winning the race to sign the 31-year-old.

According to ESPN, the Gunners are heading the queue of clubs.

 

Willian turns 32 in August and suffice to say that quite a few fans of the North London club aren't pleased with the idea of bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

Who needs him more?

Well, Liverpool only signed Takumi Minamino in January and Klopp wouldn't throw in the towel with him despite a difficult first few months on Merseyside.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as left-wing options, two of the most exciting teenagers in the Premier League.

Truth be told, neither club are in dire need of getting Willian - who earns £120,000 per week at the moment - and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he ends up somewhere else.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch