'Join Liverpool': Some Reds fans urge Arsenal star to make Anfield move after his latest tweet

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Liverpool are said to have an interest in Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 19, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Liverpool fans are urging Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to join them after his latest message on Twitter.

Saka posted out a highlights video of his best clips from this season, and Liverpool fans were very impressed by the compilation.

 

Jurgen Klopp is also said to be a big fan of the Arsenal youngster, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that the Reds want to sign him.

And it appears that Saka would be welcomed with open arms at Anfield, if he was to join.

Saka has only got one year left on his contract at Arsenal, which has led to concerns that he could depart.

Liverpool are now believed to be looking to take advantage of the situation, and could swoop for the impressive prospect this summer.

If Arsenal were to lose Saka at this early stage of his career it would be a huge blow to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 18-year-old has played regularly at the Emirates Stadium this season and his performances from left-back suggest that he has an extremely bright future in north London.

