Is Gangs of London on Netflix? How to watch the acclaimed series

At the moment, all eyes are on the electrifying Gangs of London, created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery.

Gareth is best known for having helmed both of The Raid films, which boast some of the greatest action and fight sequences ever put to screen.

If you're a fan of those, that's just one reason to check out this latest series starring the likes of Joe Cole. So, how can you watch it?

Is Gangs of London on Netflix? How to watch

Gangs of London isn't on Netflix. However, the series is available to watch courtesy of Sky TV and Now TV.

Episodes began airing on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, April 23rd 2020 at 9 pm. There are nine episodes in total and they will air weekly.

However, if you don't have Sky, Now TV offers the perfect alternative.

If you head over to the site, you'll see that they're currently offering a seven-day free trial. The service boasts a wealth of other great TV shows too, so you may find that you want to continue paying for it.

With the lockdown, it's certainly worth checking out.

Gareth Evans on Gangs of London

The buzz surrounding Gangs of London is enough to make anyone want to seek it out, but it's interesting to hear some perspective from Gareth Evans himself.

As highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about the crew's approach to the series and what makes it a unique exploration of London: "We wanted to abandon in some way the touristy elements of London... One thing that was really important to us was to create a city that feels grounded but also mythic at the same time. In a few scenes, especially in the first episode, we got to go from open-area spaces where people congregate, but then go, 'What does it look like behind that one window of a shop that always seems closed, is there a cellar, where does that go?'"

For fans of the caped crusader, it's worth noting that Gareth refers to the process of transforming the capital as "Gotham-izing".

Now that you mention it, we'd be all over a Gareth Evans Batman film...

