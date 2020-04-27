Is Dunelm open today? Here's what you need to know

Most businesses remain closed, but is Dunelm open today?

As the lockdown continues, it's helpful to know which stores remain open and closed.

Weeks ago, Boris Johnson made a pivotal statement, informing the UK public to remain home to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. In the speech, he instructed that we must only go out for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day either alone or with members of our households.

This has been the situation for some time now, but there has been some news since regarding stores and businesses offering services once again.

The likes of KFC have begun offering delivery service from selected branches and there has been much debate regarding B&Q stores opening again.

We're continuing to see more places make revised announcements regarding plans going ahead, but what's going on with Dunelm stores at the moment?

Is Dunelm open today?

No, Dunelm is not open today. All stores closed temporarily in the wake of the government announcement regarding non-essential stores.

Under the FAQs on the official site, they address why the stores are closed: "Following the Government's announcement, we have temporarily closed all of our stores to keep our colleagues and customers safe and help fight the spread of Covid-19. You will continue to be able to browse and shop our range via our website and have items delivered directly to you. All our deliveries are contact-free."

Of course, shoppers are curious as to when they'll open back up. Currently, it's uncertain: "Our physical stores will stay closed until the experts tell us it's safe to reopen, and we'll let you know when we're ready to welcome you back."

Good News

Large items, delivered safely! Our contact-free doorstep deliveries can now bring bigger pieces to you safely, so you can stay home and stay stylish pic.twitter.com/DVamezDLgx — Dunelm (@DunelmUK) April 18, 2020

Dunelm address deliveries

Over on the website, they have updated customers in regard to home deliveries: "Over the last few weeks we’ve worked hard to carefully reintroduce home delivery. We took the necessary time to review how we work and how we needed to change, and added in new precautionary measures to make sure every step of the process is safe for all of our colleagues. We’re confident that we’ve made the right choices, and we’re pleased to say that now we are able to offer almost our full range."

Continued: "After taking the time to work out a safe solution, we have re-introduced our two-person delivery service, for furniture and larger items. For the safety of you and our colleagues these deliveries are completely contact-free, so we will place your order on your doorstep and confirm delivery verbally instead of taking a signature."

Addressing the situation at large, they add: "We really appreciate your support and understanding at this time, and we will continue to respond as the situation develops and share any further changes with you. For more information, please see our FAQs and if we've missed anything, please contact us."

