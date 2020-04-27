In-demand player tweets amid new rumour, some Arsenal fans respond

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is reportedly in demand.

Some Arsenal fans have responded to Bukayo Saka’s post on Twitter and have urged him to sign a new contract.

The 18-year-old, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back, has posted a video compilation of some of his best moments of the season so far.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Saka has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The English youngster has also scored two goals and provided five assists in six Europa League matches for Arsenal this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to a report in The Mirror, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the youngster, who has been playing well at left-back for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

The Daily Mail reported in February that Liverpool and Manchester United were keeping tabs on Saka, who is out of contract at the Gunners in the summer of 2021.

Below are some of the best comments:

