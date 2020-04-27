Quick links

‘I will cry’: Some Newcastle United fans react after hearing icon reportedly considered

Subhankar Mondal
Could Kevin Keegan be back at Newcastle United?

Retired football player Kevin Keegan, poses for a photography at Hong Kong Football Club in Happy Valley. 07FEB17 SCMP

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Kevin Keegan could return to the club.

According to The Mirror, Keegan is being considered by the potential new owners of Newcastle for an ambassadorial role.

It has been reported that Amanda Staveley’s PIF consortium are on the verge of buying the Magpies from current owners Mike Ashley.

 

The report has added that the prospective new owners are planning to bring Keegan back to St. James’ Park as an ambassador for the club.

The former England international forward is a Newcastle legend, having managed the Magpies from 1992 until 1997 and then again in 2008.

The 69-year-old also played for the Magpies from 1982 until 1984.

Some Newcastle fans have given their take on the prospect of Keegan returning to the club in an ambassadorial role.

Below are some of the best comments:

Meanwhile, Soccer Link has claimed that former Valencia director of football Pablo Longoria is being considered as the Sporting Director at Newcastle.

Longoria worked at Newcastle as a scout, and he has also worked at Sassuolo, Racing Santander and Juventus.

Former Liverpool player Kevin Keegan looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 26, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

