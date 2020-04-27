‘I will cry’: Some Newcastle United fans react after hearing icon reportedly considered

Could Kevin Keegan be back at Newcastle United?

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Kevin Keegan could return to the club.

According to The Mirror, Keegan is being considered by the potential new owners of Newcastle for an ambassadorial role.

It has been reported that Amanda Staveley’s PIF consortium are on the verge of buying the Magpies from current owners Mike Ashley.

The report has added that the prospective new owners are planning to bring Keegan back to St. James’ Park as an ambassador for the club.

The former England international forward is a Newcastle legend, having managed the Magpies from 1992 until 1997 and then again in 2008.

The 69-year-old also played for the Magpies from 1982 until 1984.

Some Newcastle fans have given their take on the prospect of Keegan returning to the club in an ambassadorial role.

Below are some of the best comments:

Surely not as manager! I just can’t see it, ambassador definitely but as for 1st team coach/manager, I don’t think we should look back, it can never be the same as first time round — derek bird (@derekbird3) April 26, 2020

Just imagine — Mark (@mja1980) April 26, 2020

Stuff like this makes me gutted I don't live in Newcastle. One day, I'll work and live in Newcastle. Made it one of my life goals. It's cold but what a place — SouthernMagpie (@magpie_southern) April 26, 2020

Seen him in a talk in last year and had the crowd in the palm of his hand. You could see why players loved him, the room hung on every word he spoke. Nobody can sell the club like him, it's in his heart — Gary Richardson (@gazmo71) April 26, 2020

Disagree mate keegan is legend and everyone knows he was one that brough the good times back. — Andycolledge14 (@andycolledge) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Soccer Link has claimed that former Valencia director of football Pablo Longoria is being considered as the Sporting Director at Newcastle.

Longoria worked at Newcastle as a scout, and he has also worked at Sassuolo, Racing Santander and Juventus.