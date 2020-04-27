Quick links

'I really don't want him': Some Spurs fans react after hearing player they could sign

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to have made contact with Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Thomas Meunier could be edging closer to joining them.

L’Equipe claim that Meunier is now open to joining Tottenham on a free transfer, after speaking to Jose Mourinho about a potential move.

 

The news has not been unanimously popular with Tottenham fans though.

While some Spurs supporters feel that the Belgian international would be an upgrade on their current options, others think that there are better targets out there.

Meunier’s contract at PSG expires in the summer, so it is understandable why Tottenham could be interested in signing him.

The 28-year-old represents one of the best value for money transfers on the market, and is almost certain to be in demand.

Tottenham do need a right-back, as their options in the position currently look weak.

Serge Aurier has struggled defensively this term, and Spurs have no other natural right-backs in their squad.

