'I really don't want him': Some Spurs fans react after hearing player they could sign

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to have made contact with Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Thomas Meunier could be edging closer to joining them.

L’Equipe claim that Meunier is now open to joining Tottenham on a free transfer, after speaking to Jose Mourinho about a potential move.

The news has not been unanimously popular with Tottenham fans though.

While some Spurs supporters feel that the Belgian international would be an upgrade on their current options, others think that there are better targets out there.

I think I’d be quite happy with this... might actually be able get a cross into the box? More than we get at present with no offence meant to Aurier. We don’t suit his play style — Wiebley (@HungryinSurrey) April 24, 2020

I really dont want him — Lawrence (@TierOneToby) April 24, 2020

Be a decent signing, and that's one key reason why Mourinho is in charge because big players wanna play for him ! — Arron ( Dobby ) Hearn (@arronh11) April 24, 2020

Would be a fantastic signing! — ✯Ricky Belding✯ (@RickBelds) April 24, 2020

I’d still prefer Max Aarons but Jose is doing it his way I suppose. — Pete ( ͡ᵔ ͜ʖ ͡ᵔ ) (@deasel_pete) April 25, 2020

Top class move esp getting him on a free transfer



1 of 2 things has 2 happen



1. Keep Aurier bcs at times he has shown that he has D ability 2 B decent. So we cud hope he raises 2 D challenge



2. Sell him bcs we've had enough of his bad performances buy Aaron's as 2nd RB



IM A 2 — McCrory (@SuperHotspursfc) April 24, 2020

Meunier’s contract at PSG expires in the summer, so it is understandable why Tottenham could be interested in signing him.

The 28-year-old represents one of the best value for money transfers on the market, and is almost certain to be in demand.

Tottenham do need a right-back, as their options in the position currently look weak.

Serge Aurier has struggled defensively this term, and Spurs have no other natural right-backs in their squad.