Quick links

Sunderland

Hull City

Peterborough United

League One

Championship

'I hope so': Sunderland fans want 26-year-old free agent signed

Danny Owen
Sunderland fans celebrate during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on May 11, 2016 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

League One Sunderland may never have a better chance to hand departing Peterborough United talisman Marcus Maddison his dream move to Wearside.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough during the Checkatrade Trophy third round match between Chelsea U21 and Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge on January 09, 2019 in London, England.

Like star-crossed lovers, it seems that only Shakespearean twist of fate will keep Marcus Maddison and Sunderland out of each other’s arms forever.

It is no secret that a Gateshead-born maverick who wore the black and white of Newcastle United at youth level would love nothing more than to finally done the red-clad shirt of his boyhood club. The Chronicle reported as much last summer, before yet another transfer window came and went without Maddison posing at the Stadium of Light.

But with the 26-year-old due to become a free agent sooner rather than later, one of the most long-running transfer sagas in the entirety of the Football League could finally reach it’s seemingly inevitable conclusion.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough reacts to a missed opportunity during the FA Cup Second Round match between Peterborough and Dover at Weston Homes Stadium on December 01, 2019 in...

Maddison is expected to leave Peterborough United on a free at the end of the season. And, when a rather underwhelming loan spell at Hull City comes to an end, this most eye-catching of enigmas will be on the lookout for a fresh start - and where better than at a club who need to fill an Aiden McGeady-shaped hole in their frontline?

While Maddison is hardly the most consistent of performers, he could certainly provide those moments of magic Sunderland need if they are to turn those endless draws into wins.

21 goals and 31 goals since the start of last season certainly suggest that this is a risk worth taking.

Marcus Maddison celebrates after scoring for Peterborough United, to take the lead to make it 1 - 0 against MK Dons, during the Sky Bet League 1 match between MK Dons and Peterborough at...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch