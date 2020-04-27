How to play Bingo on Zoom with friends online while staying at home

Play Bingo on Zoom with your friends or family members online to help pass the boredom and isolation that comes with lockdown and staying at home.

Thanks to the continuation of lockdown and its desired end not being in sight, video apps such as Zoom and Houseparty remain massively popular with people using them to stay in contact with loved ones and mates online while staying at home. While some of these apps include games, Zoom doesn't but you can still participate in activities such as Bingo with friends by being a bit creative.

There are plenty of games you can play while on Zoom, Houseparty or other video apps such as Heads Up, Pictionary, and - the best at guaranteeing guilty laughs - Cards Against Humanity. However, for elders or those who wish to continue acting as if they're in a retirement home, Bingo is another of these good games.

Granted, it's not the most thrilling, but if you wish to play something with friends that isn't massively taxing then it's surely for you.

How to play Bingo remotely with friends on Zoom

You can play Bingo remotely with friends on Zoom by scheduling a meeting.

Once the Zoom meeting time and date is scheduled, share the unique ID with your friends to play Bingo with them during that specified period.

If you're not the one who is hosting the session, all you need to do is join the meeting by entering the unique ID.

Provided you have the video app downloaded and have the session set up for a later date, you can then begin creating your own Bingo cards.

It's entirely up to you how you play and how many people participate, but the Independent has shared the idea of making it a movie night in which you all watch the same film simultaneously.

Instead of numbers, your created Bingo cards would have phrases and words most likely to appear, and you all mark them as they occur until a winner is eventually dubbed.

Remember that there are plenty of other games you can play on Zoom and other video apps to stay in contact with people remotely, but Bingo is a good and relaxing get-together for when you want a calm activity as opposed to a frantic one.

You can also make the session more exciting by creating a reward for the winner and/or punishments for the loser(s). But it's up to you to be safe, responsible, and not stupid when it comes to any hypothetical rewards and consequences.