How to find your 'Real Parents' with Instagram's new Filter!

If you're an avid user of Instagram you will already be aware of the huge selection of filters available, with thousands of users creating their own and uploading them to the app.

The newest one to take the internet by storm is the 'Find Your Real Parents' filter which tells you who your real mother and father are though one thing may be telling us that it isn't quite true... they're all cartoon characters!

So if you want to know if you're related to Mr Crabbs or Homer Simpson then this filter is the one for you. Find out here how you can get it and hop on the trend.

What is the Find Your Real Parents Filter?

The filter, which tells you who your 'real' cartoon parents are appears as a box above your head, and when you hit record it will flick through dozens of cartoon characters until it finds the two who it deems your real parents.

Now, unlike most challenges it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that this challenge isn't accurate, what with the options being fictional characters from cartoons but it doesn't mean it's not fun! The possibilities include characters such as Meg Griffin, Arthur and friends, Squidward and Marge Simpson.

Just did the "find your real parents" filter on IG and got Pearl from SpongeBob and Peter Griffin so you could say my confidence is not that high atm — Colleen Donovan (@colleennnx12) 2 April 2020

How to get the Real Parents Filter

Go onto Instagram Stories and click on your face to bring up the filter options

Scroll through all the filters to the end

Click on the magnifying glass icon labelled 'Browse Effects'

Search the word 'parents'

Scroll down until you find the filter made by 'ma_spamm'

The filter you select will have a little icon at the bottom of Peppa Pig and Spongebob and will feature a white box with black text saying 'Find your real parents'

Click 'Try it'

Hold down the camera button to record and find out who your 'real' parents are

Try out the Celebrity Parents filter on Snapchat

If you enjoyed finding out who your parents are in cartoon form, then the next filter to try out is Snapchat's celebrity parents filter which tells you which two celebrities are your parents. To get this filter search into google 'snapchat celebrity parents filter' and click on the first link.

This will take you to Snapchat and will let you use the lens for 48 hours. Options for your mother include Angelina Jolie, Addison Rae, Margot Robbie and tons more and for your father you could get The Rock, Will Smith, Bradley Cooper, or a plethora of other male celebs we wish we were related to.

was playing around with that celebrity parent filter thing and got meganfox and harry styles..thatis very much my brand — annalisa(@girlinteruptcd) 29 March 2020