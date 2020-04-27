Answer: How many ducks do you see? Facebook's newest riddle explained

There are more ducks in this picture than you might first notice. Can you spot them all?

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, we've all had to spend much more time at home than we're used to.

As a result, many of us are having to find new ways of keeping ourselves entertained to stave off the boredom of staying indoors all day.

For many, Netflix and Disney+ have provided the perfect answer but if you're searching for something a little more engaging, riddles and puzzles have proven to be a popular distraction and have flooded social media in recent weeks.

One of the most recent brain teasers to make its way online is an image of several cartoon ducks and it's one that's catching a number of people out.

How many ducks are in this photo?

The teaser in question is one of the most simple out there online right now.

All you have to do is find every duck in the image below.

Yes, that really is all you have to do.

Answer: How many ducks revealed

In total, there are 16 ducks in this image.

Some are much easier to spot than others but if you keep your eyes peeled, all 16 ducks aren't too tricky to find.

The hardest ducks to spot are the top-centre, middle-left and middle-right.

Making out the double ducks in the top-centre and middle-left can be tricky and in the case of the middle-right, the tiny duck on the wing can only just be made out thanks to the blob of colour that just stands out.

