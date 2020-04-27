'Hell of a good player': £1m Rangers star tipped to shine in Premier League

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers would dazzle in the Premier League, according to one man.

It's getting close to that time of the year again for Rangers fans.

With football suspended in Scotland, there's been a little more emphasis on transfers than usual for April but the Gers' faithful haven't had to read too much about Alfredo Morelos's future.......until now.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Rangers hitman is a wanted man by both Leicester City and West Ham United when the transfer window opens.

Being linked to the Premier League is nothing new for the Colombian marksman, but there hadn't been much speculation about his Ibrox future in recent months.

Morelos was on course to enjoy his best-ever season in Glasgow before the global health crisis saw the season halted early in March, with the 23-year-old sitting on 29 goals across all competitions at the time.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers obviously knows the player following his two-and-a-half year spell in charge of Celtic which ended in 2019.

And former Foxes midfielder Ali Mauchlen is 'certain' that the Rangers star would be a smash hit down South.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It would be a big loss to Rangers because he is a hell of a good player. I’m certain that he has the skill to flourish down south and I would be delighted to see him at Leicester.

"From what I have seen I think he can easily make the step up to the English top flight."

It remains to be seen if Leicester or West Ham can even afford the big money that Rangers would undeniably demand for Morelos, a £1 million signing back in 2017 [BBC].

The reality is that the loss of match-day revenue is hitting every club in Europe very hard at the moment and it'll certainly have drawbacks on their budget.