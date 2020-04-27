Has Chanel the parrot been found? Find out where the African Grey is now

Ella Kipling
On April 19th, 2020 Sandra Hannah went live on Facebook, documenting her search to find her missing parrot, Chanel, an African Grey.

The video was uploaded onto Twitter and the internet became obsessed with Chanel, who began trending on the app.

Chanel soon was labelled a gay icon and turned into a meme, as well as a remix being made out of Sandra calling her name. Essentially, Chanel has become and internet celebrity but the question everyone is asking is: is Chanel safely back home?

Who is Chanel the Parrot?

Up until a week ago, Chanel the Parrot was a nobody, though not to her owner, Sandra, who described her as 'my little mate'. Sandra told the Daily Mail that Chanel was startled by a drill noise coming from the neighbours house, and flew out of her cage and out the house.

Sandra quickly took to Facebook to express her worry, telling her friends that Chanel was headed for the canal and letting out a loud cry of 'CHANEL' which has since taken the internet by storm and been turned into a remix.

Sandra told the Daily Mail that the night Chanel disappeared they all 'cried all night'. We were all saying a prayer, please come home Chanel. We were just all devastated' she said. The Facebook videos were then uploaded onto twitter by user @jamesc1995 and have since received 40,000 likes and 1.74 million views.

@louiemills

SORRY BUT IM DEAD who ever sent me this I love you

♬ original sound - louiemills

 

Is Chanel the parrot still missing?

The morning after her Facebook Live, Sandra posted a much more cheery video as she had been reunited with Chanel after someone who saw her live video spotted Chanel, two miles from home, in Seaforth. Chanel once again took to Facebook Live and told everyone 'I want to say a massive thank you to every single person on Facebook, because if it wasn't for you, we wouldn't have found her'. 

Another video went up the next day of Sandra and Chanel dancing together in the kitchen before Sandra told viewers 'For all the d-ckheads that laughed at my video, so what, yeah, I cried over a bird,' she said, "but she's not just any bird, she's my little mate."

What is Chanel the parrot doing now?

These days, Chanel has been labelled a gay icon and her owner Sandra even appeared on Gaydio, an LGBTQ+ radio station, based in the United Kingdom.

Chanel has also appeared on GlitterBeam radio, another LGBTQ+ channel cementing her status as the internet's favourite bird and LGBT ally.

 

