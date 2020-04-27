'Good news': Some Liverpool fans buzzing after latest reported PL plan

Liverpool could be back in action sooner than expected, with the Premier League potentially coming back 'within weeks'.

Liverpool fans appear to be delighted, as reports suggest that the Premier League could be playing again ‘within weeks’.

Sky News claim that there are plans to make sure the rest of the season could be played behind closed doors.

That could seal Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently 25 points clear.

And Liverpool fans seem pleased that the current campaign does look like restarting.

We’ve been miles apart from the rest of the teams all season. Shouldn’t be a problem — Steve jones (@SteveJones_LFC) April 26, 2020

SSSIIIIUUUUUUUUU — Alex (at ) (@Alexlfc19_) April 25, 2020

Absolutely..



There is no way, no hope in hell UEFA or the top leagues will allow null & void.



Too much at stake...



Get the season finished — James Ifill (@ifill_james) April 26, 2020

Good news — Loui' (@luwie_zz) April 26, 2020

June and july r just a few weeks apart I think I can wait a little longer just to see my beloved Liverpool become EPL CHAMPIONS!!! $YNWA — Daniel Chatry (@dantheman266) April 27, 2020

Hahahhaha ...where are all the void the season brigade ? — Kelechi®❤°Эрнест (@kelechizee) April 27, 2020

Don't tell the void brigade. — Van The Man (@DavidVaughan5) April 26, 2020

Liverpool have not played a game since March, and there have been concerns that the season could simply be voided.

That would be cruel on Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have thoroughly dominated this term.

The Reds have lost just one Premier League game all season, with most opponents simply powerless to stop Klopp’s side from strolling to three points.

Liverpool are sat 25 points clear of their nearest rivals and are just two wins short of mathematically winning the league.