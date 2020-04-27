Quick links

'Good news': Some Liverpool fans buzzing after latest reported PL plan

The corner flag at Anfield during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool could be back in action sooner than expected, with the Premier League potentially coming back 'within weeks'.

Liverpool fans appear to be delighted, as reports suggest that the Premier League could be playing again ‘within weeks’.

Sky News claim that there are plans to make sure the rest of the season could be played behind closed doors.

 

That could seal Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s side currently 25 points clear.

And Liverpool fans seem pleased that the current campaign does look like restarting.

Liverpool have not played a game since March, and there have been concerns that the season could simply be voided.

That would be cruel on Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have thoroughly dominated this term.

The Reds have lost just one Premier League game all season, with most opponents simply powerless to stop Klopp’s side from strolling to three points.

Liverpool are sat 25 points clear of their nearest rivals and are just two wins short of mathematically winning the league.

