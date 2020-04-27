Quick links

'Get in, yes yes yes': Some Arsenal fans so excited about defender they've been linked with

Arsenal are said to be keen on Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his side's defence.

Arsenal fans have backed a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons this summer.

Soccer Link claim that Arsenal are competing with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Aarons, as they look to improve their defensive options.

 

Mikel Arteta is believed to want a right-back, as he looks to tighten up his defence.

And there is a widespread belief among Arsenal supporters that Aarons would be a fine addition to their squad.

Aarons has coped well in the Premier League this term, despite Norwich’s struggles.

The Canaries sit at the bottom of the table, but the rapid full-back has stood out as one of their better performers.

Aarons’ pace makes him a real attacking force, but he is also reliable defensively.

If he was to join Arsenal, Aarons would be in competition with Hector Bellerin for a starting place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

