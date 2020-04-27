'Get in, yes yes yes': Some Arsenal fans so excited about defender they've been linked with

Arsenal are said to be keen on Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his side's defence.

Arsenal fans have backed a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons this summer.

Soccer Link claim that Arsenal are competing with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Aarons, as they look to improve their defensive options.

Mikel Arteta is believed to want a right-back, as he looks to tighten up his defence.

And there is a widespread belief among Arsenal supporters that Aarons would be a fine addition to their squad.

Spurs interested in one of our targets u know what that means we moveeeee pic.twitter.com/O5gZ3z1BXT — ⚡️HALE END SZN⚡️ (@SaucyBomboclatt) April 26, 2020

Get in — Omer ™ (@AFCNIS) April 26, 2020

Yes yes yes. Do it. Great talent — Dicko AFC (@OLI_DICKO) April 26, 2020

He is the right back we need. Please make this happen @Arsenal — Danny (@ArsenalManiaaa) April 26, 2020

One of the best move we will make. I wouldn't mind if he is escorted by Emi Buendia to the emirates. — Paetrk (@patric_githaiga) April 26, 2020

Need him. Hector too injury prone can't rely on him been screaming for another right back for years — wavy webb (@wavy_webb) April 26, 2020

Yes, that young man is too good..! — ISAAC (@IsaacMakoba) April 27, 2020

Aarons has coped well in the Premier League this term, despite Norwich’s struggles.

The Canaries sit at the bottom of the table, but the rapid full-back has stood out as one of their better performers.

Aarons’ pace makes him a real attacking force, but he is also reliable defensively.

If he was to join Arsenal, Aarons would be in competition with Hector Bellerin for a starting place.