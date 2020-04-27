Former Ibrox boss says Celtic ‘one step ahead’ of Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Gers manager Pedro Caixinha has said that Rangers are a step behind Celtic, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Caixinha was in charge of Rangers from March 2017 until October 2017, and he believes that the Gers remain a step behind their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Scottish Sun quotes Caixinha as saying: "Now, Rangers and Celtic are second and first, (in the Premiership) respectively, but the truth remains that Rangers have not won any cup yet. Celtic remains one step ahead. I hope that they will not surpass Rangers’ nine in a row.”

Harsh truth

Rangers fans may not like it, but Caixinha’s comment is true - the Gers are behind Celtic.

True, under manager Steven Gerrard, the Ibrox club have improved and have become better, but they did not win the Scottish Premiership title last season and are 13 points behind the Hoops at the moment (although the Gers do have a game in hand).

Moreover, Celtic won the domestic treble yet again last season, and clinched the Scottish League Cup earlier this campaign.

Rangers did give Celtic a run for their money in the first half of last season and until the winter break of this campaign, and they need to add more consistency to their game.

Meanwhile, Ross McCrorie has said that he has spoken to his Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett about his future.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, is on loan at Portsmouth from Rangers at the moment.

McCrorie told The News: "It's not something I have really been thinking about at the minute. I've had a few chats with Kenny Jackett and Mark Catlin but that stuff remains private.

“My contract runs at Rangers for another two years but now I’m just concentrating on getting back, finishing the season and seeing where Pompey can finish.”