Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Former Ibrox boss says Celtic ‘one step ahead’ of Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha looks on during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Gers manager Pedro Caixinha has said that Rangers are a step behind Celtic, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Caixinha was in charge of Rangers from March 2017 until October 2017, and he believes that the Gers remain a step behind their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun quotes Caixinha as saying: "Now, Rangers and Celtic are second and first, (in the Premiership) respectively, but the truth remains that Rangers have not won any cup yet. Celtic remains one step ahead. I hope that they will not surpass Rangers’ nine in a row.”

 

Harsh truth

Rangers fans may not like it, but Caixinha’s comment is true - the Gers are behind Celtic.

True, under manager Steven Gerrard, the Ibrox club have improved and have become better, but they did not win the Scottish Premiership title last season and are 13 points behind the Hoops at the moment (although the Gers do have a game in hand).

Moreover, Celtic won the domestic treble yet again last season, and clinched the Scottish League Cup earlier this campaign.

Rangers did give Celtic a run for their money in the first half of last season and until the winter break of this campaign, and they need to add more consistency to their game.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha gestures during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Meanwhile, Ross McCrorie has said that he has spoken to his Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett about his future.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder, is on loan at Portsmouth from Rangers at the moment.

McCrorie told The News: "It's not something I have really been thinking about at the minute. I've had a few chats with Kenny Jackett and Mark Catlin but that stuff remains private.

“My contract runs at Rangers for another two years but now I’m just concentrating on getting back, finishing the season and seeing where Pompey can finish.”

Ross McCrorie and Scott Arfield of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch