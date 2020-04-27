Final Fantasy VII Remake: Where is Kyrie? Retrieve Johnny's stolen wallet!

Everything you must know about where Kyrie is in the Final Fantasy VII Remake so you can retrieve the stolen wallet of Johnny.

There are tons of side quests in the Final Fantasy VII Remake with most of them being boring fetch jobs. This largely applies to the mission in which you must retrieve the stolen wallet of Johnny as first you have to find Kyrie and then defeat a bunch of goons before going back. However, before you can accomplish this, you first need to find the fake news whippersnapper.

Johnny is a character in the Final Fantasy VII Remake who you get rid of at the beginning of the game before coming into contact with him again during chapter nine. In Wall Market he endlessly chats your ear off about being the one who will rescue Tifa because he's meant to be her man instead of you.

While he can be annoying with his ridiculous hair, Jeff Hardy facial fluff, and lack of decency by not covering up his abs, there is good news in that he eventually goes away. However, before you can get rid of him, you first need to retrieve his stolen wallet from Kyrie.

Where is Kyrie in chapter 14 of the FF7 Remake?

Kyrie is found inside Aerith's church in chapter 14 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

You first see Kyrie spreading fake news in town at the beginning of chapter 14, but she'll then be in Aerith's church so head over there once ready.

Finding the girl with the voice of Ann from Persona 5 Royal is necessary in gaining the key to Don Corneo's secret stash as well as retrieving Johnny's stolen wallet.

If you haven't gotten the mission for reclaiming Johnny's wallet, you'll find him and his blubbering ways over at the train station en route to the church.

When you do find Kyrie, she'll give you a spiel about how Shinra are after her and how she needs you to fight in her place over at the Colosseum.

Fast travel to Wall Market by way of Chocobo, complete the special battle in the colosseum for Kyrie, and then return to her to witness a humorous scene in which you finally discover the identity of the Angel of the Slums.

Although the side quest will be marked as cleared, you'll still need to return to Johnny at the train station to give him back his wallet and attain the trophy which says you've witnessed all of his discoveries.