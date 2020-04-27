Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Don Corneo choice you should make!

The Don Corneo choice you should make in the Final Fantasy VII Remake during the climax of chapter nine.

There are plenty of choices to be made in the Final Fantasy VII Remake with some of them being pointless whereas others result in unique differences such as who you have a semi-romantic scene with between Tifa and Aerith in chapter 14. When it comes to the dialogue choice when responding to Don Corneo though, there's only one option you should pick.

Chapter nine in the Final Fantasy VII Remake is arguably the best as it allows Tifa to wear something mature and glamorous, Aerith to become more overtly beautiful, and it also has the incredible Honeybee dance scene between Cloud and Andrea. Oh, and Cloud also looks like a pretty lady in a dress to the point where he becomes the victim of catcalling.

The chapter is additionally memorable for Mark Hamill's performance as the slimy, repulsive, and fat slob Don Corneo. And this amusing interaction between Cloud and Corneo provides a dialogue choice in which there's only one obvious response.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Don Corneo choice

There are three options in response to the Don Corneo dialogue choice in the Final Fantasy VII Remake:

When they're faced with certain death

When they think they've already won

When they've lost their minds

The correct answer is 'when they think they've already won' so that is the choice you should make if you want Cloud to be correct.

However, you don't get anything for being right so you're free to choose whatever you want without any ramifications.

The only difference between each answer is a tiny bit of dialogue but you still end up in the sewers either way.

Although the choice doesn't have any consequences or rewards, these dialogue options are still largely welcome because they do further help to immerse players in the role of Cloud.