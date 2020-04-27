Everything you must know about how to get back into the sewers in the Final Fantasy VII Remake to complete Don Corneo's secret stash.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is reported to be the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive meaning plenty of people are playing as Cloud once again or for the very first time. There are lots of side quests in the game with one of them involving Don Corneo's secret stash which can be found in three locations. And, as you undoubtedly already know, one of these requires you to get back into the sewers.

However, when it comes to the remake which is more of a reimagining, below you'll discover how to get back into the sewers during chapter 14.

How to get back into the sewers in the FF7 Remake

You get back into the sewers during chapter 14 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

All you need to do to get back into the sewers in the Final Fantasy VII Remake is follow the main mission icon to Don Corneo's mansion.

Once inside the mansion, run up the stairs to Corneo's room (the one where the ball of fat repeatedly begged Cloud to tell him how nasty he is) and here you'll find Leslie.

The cap wearing, silver-haired bloke will give you, Tifa, and Barret a proposition to go down into the sewers with him so that you can find a way into Shinra HQ.

You'll find the last Don Corneo secret stash by naturally progressing through Leslie's mission, but it's one of the worst chapters in the remake as it's one where the padding is really felt.

Dozens of enemies will need to be defeated, but you'll also need to chase an obnoxious little you-know-what to reclaim a key. And this chase goes on forever while losing all its charm in one-second.