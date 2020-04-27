Facebook Messenger Rooms vs Zoom: Why FB is best for you and your friends!

Why Facebook Messenger Rooms is better than Zoom when it comes to hanging out with your friends remotely.

Thanks to the lockdown that refuses to end, video and social media apps have become more popular and controversial with concerns over security and privacy for the likes of Houseparty. However, in regard to Zoom specifically, Facebook have launched a rival in Messenger Rooms. And, when it comes to a versus comparison, the latter is better for solely hanging out with your friends.

As previously mentioned, Facebook Messenger Rooms has only just launched as a rival to Zoom. There have been numerous privacy and security concerns over the latter with schools in New York City reportedly banning it, but these issues (resolved or not) don't have anything to do with why Messenger is better.

Simply keep reading to discover the differences between the two and why we believe Facebook is superior.

How to use Facebook Messenger Chat Rooms

Below you'll discover how to use Facebook Messenger Chat Rooms via your phone:

Download and open the Facebook Messenger app (or make sure it's updated)

Create a Facebook profile or log into your account

Head to the Chats page and select the Create Room button

Set the activity and privacy settings for the Room

Proceed to the Invite page and choose who can join

Facebook Messenger Rooms vs Zoom

One of the notable comparisons in the Facebook Messenger Rooms versus Zoom debate is that the newly added/expanded upon feature is entirely free.

Another difference in the Facebook Messenger Rooms vs Zoom conversation is that only 50 people can join a Facebook session.

These are two of the more notable differences between the competitors, but there are further contrasts that will help make your mind up about which to use.

Zoom is free (although there are paid for tiers) and its allows up to 100 people at once, but there is a 40-minute time limit.

The paid for versions of Zoom allow up to 300 and 500 people with 24-hour call sessions, but again you have to pay for these luxuries.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger Rooms is entirely free of cost with no time limits.

Furthermore, Cnet additionally note that Facebook have plans to add ways to create rooms from WhatsApp, Instagram Direct, and Portal.

Why Facebook Messenger Rooms is better than Zoom

Facebook Messenger Rooms is better than Zoom when it comes to purely hanging out with your friends.

This is because - unlike Zoom - Facebook Messenger Rooms is a free feature with no time-limit.

You're not going to have more than 50 friends to speak to at once (no matter how popular you mistakenly think you are), and you're not going to want to pay a monthly fee to chit-chat with your mates for over than an hour.

Zoom is better when it comes to having meetings with a dozen employees for organizations, but for just chit-chatting with your friends Facebook is the better alternative.

You should know that there are privacy concerns about Facebook Messenger as well as Zoom, but there's privacy worries over every video app that exists so you'd be better off avoiding them entirely if you're that worried.