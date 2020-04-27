Everton or Arsenal can sign four-time league champion, he's reportedly up for sale

The Premier League is calling for Daniele Rugani with Serie A champions Juventus listening to offers; he's perfect for Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti.

Daniele Rugani is the only central defender who will be allowed to leave Juventus this summer, according to Goal – and this should be music to the ears of Arsenal and Everton fans everywhere.

While the 2019/20 campaign might have been put on the back burner as the world learns to deal with a devastating global health crisis, you can rest assured that two Premier League clubs are still working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the upcoming transfer window.

Everyone knows that Arsenal and Everton are both said to be scouring the market for central defenders and it just so happens that an Italian international with four Serie A titles on his CV is set to be made available.

According to Goal, Juventus will sell Rugani this summer.

What’s more, a 25-year-old who shot to fame under current Juve boss Maurizio Sarri at Empoli is set to be the only defender who will be allowed to leave their life in Turin behind with Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt set to stay.

Calciomercato claimed recently that Rugani has grown tired of his life on the Juventus bench. And, with a £22 million price-tag on his head, he would come much cheaper for a cash-strapped Arsenal than the likes of Dayot Upamecano.

Everton have also been linked via CalcioToday with Carlo Ancelotti a fan of a defender who, not so long ago, looked like the brightest young talent in Italian football.

The Toffees are closing in on a deal for Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes but, until that is signed, sealed and delivered, it makes sense for Everton to hedge their bets.