Dosu Joseph says Arsenal move would be good for Ndidi's career

A number of top clubs would love to sign Wilfred Ndidi this summer but who should he choose?

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph spoke to Goal about Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi's future.

The former Genk man joined the Foxes back in the summer of 2017 and has been one of their best purchases in the last five years.

Ndidi is up there with the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and that, naturally, has brought in some interest from a number of top teams in the division.

Arsenal are said to be one of the clubs according to the report and Joseph has claimed that a move to The Emirates would be good for his career.

He said: "Ndidi is a workaholic player. He has been exceptional and has been playing very well since he signed for Leicester City."

"If he moves to Arsenal it will be good and I have no doubt he will do so well there. If they want him it will really be good for his career. Arsenal have a lot of fans here in Nigeria and Africa, so it will be a great move for him."

Arsenal have struggled in defensive midfield over the years until Lucas Torreira arrived. However, the Uruguayan has been used in a box-to-box role more than his natural number six position.

Torreira has constantly been linked with a move away from Arsenal as well and if that happens, Ndidi would certainly be a dream signing for Gunners fans.

However, if the Premier League is completed this season, Leicester will qualify for the Champions League while Arsenal are highly unlikely to get back into the competition.

That makes staying at Leicester a more attractive option for Ndidi and with his contract running till the summer of 2024, the Foxes are in a strong position to keep hold of him this summer.