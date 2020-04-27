Quick links

Report: Watford want to sign £50k-a-week star with six league titles

Premier League Watford could offer Kwadwo Asamoah a fresh start with the Juventus and Inter Milan hero set to leave Serie A.

Watford are interested in offering veteran Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah a fresh start in the Premier League with the San Siro hero reportedly heading for the exit this summer, according to FC Inter News.

A 31-year-old Ghana international is not exactly one of the biggest names in European football but he has a medal haul that 90 per cent of footballers would be proud to call their own.

 

Asamoah has lifted six Serie A titles with Juventus, as well as seven other trophies, before joining another Italian giant in the shape of Inter Milan in the summer of 2018.

The versatile performer, who is equally comfortable in central midfield or on the left-hand side, has since helped Antonio Conte’s side challenge his former club for the Scudetto.

But with his £50,000-a-week contract due to expire in the summer of 2021, reports claim that Inter Milan are looking to cash in on Asamoah sooner rather than later.

A move to Watford is on the cards for a player who was brought to Europe by the Pozzo family over a decade ago, when he rocked up at Udinese.

And considering that Asamoah has played under the famously demanding Conte for both Inter and Juventus, a 73-time international should have few problems adapting to life under the steely-gaze of Nigel Pearson at Vicarage Road.

