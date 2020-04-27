'Like Messi, can't stop him': Club captain raves about reported Arsenal target

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to raid Serie A high-flyers Atalanta for Traore brothers Hatem and Amad - are they Premier League-bound?

Atalanta starlet Amad Traore shares more than a few similarities with Lionel Messi, according to Serie A star Papu Gomez amid speculation the forward with a summer move to Arsenal.

The Gunners will have to box clever in the transfer market this year with funds tight at the Emirates and the ongoing global health crisis thrusting the global game into a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty.

According to 90Min, Arsenal are interested in signing two of the most talented youngsters in Italian football – the Traore brothers Hatem and Amad.

The former is an old-school all-action central midfielder but the latter, as you might have guessed from those comparisons to a certain Argentine forward, is a left-footed wideman most comfortable drifting in from the right-hand side.

“Traore, he looks like Messi,” captain Gomez said of a teenager who has made three Serie A appearances during 2019/20, during an Instagram Q&A.

“There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. Very strong players come out of Primavera every year.”

90Min adds that Arsenal would have to pay around £20 million for Hatem, the older and more established of the siblings. Amad is not expected to move on the cheap either, even if he is yet to really make his mark in the Atalanta starting XI.

Though with Arsenal building for a bright future with Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and co, Amad Traore feels like a perfect fit for a team looking to the future as well as the present.