Compatriot disappointed player joined Liverpool

Memphis Depay and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk are Netherlands international teammates.

Memphis Depay has rapped on Instagram that he wishes Virgil van Dijk signed for Manchester United, not for Liverpool.

Van Dijk moved to Liverpool from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £75 million.

The Netherlands international central defender has been superb for the Reds, and has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League last season and being on the verge of clinching the Premier League this campaign.

Depay, now on the books of Lyon, was at United from the summer of 2015 until 2017.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Depay rapped on Instagram, as reported by talkSPORT: “It is on. Captain of the nation, What move will he make? And I didn’t forget, The days in the rain. He is a leader, woah. He is the boss on the field.

“He comes in with corners. Header, With great force, woah. He doesn’t take anything from anyone, just money. Van Dijk, he is everyone’s Dutch hero. Van Dijk, watch out, he strikes.

“You know, we don’t lie, Dutchman, he is fly. Van Dijk, man. I wish you signed man, not for Liverpool, but for Man United.”

Memphis Depay: “Van Dijk man, I wish you signed man... Not for Liverpool but for Man United” #MUFC [@brfootball] pic.twitter.com/CafH6pWsJl — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 26, 2020

Missing out

United would have been a much better team with Van Dijk in it, and it is their loss that Liverpool have the world-class central defender on their books.

The Dutchman is one of the best players on the planet, and at the age of 28, he is at the peak of his powers and will stay in his prime for a fair few years.